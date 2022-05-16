Short Interest in Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS) Expands By 85.1%

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 145,700 shares, a growth of 85.1% from the April 15th total of 78,700 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

NASDAQ:MDGS opened at $0.87 on Monday. Medigus has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Medigus during the second quarter worth $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Medigus during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Medigus during the fourth quarter worth $53,000.

Medigus Ltd., a medical device company, develops, produces, and markets minimally invasive endo-surgical tools with direct visualization technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease.

