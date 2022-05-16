National Bankshares Upgrades Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) to “Outperform”

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$170.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$200.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. CIBC dropped their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$175.00 to C$168.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$264.00 to C$230.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$202.36.

TSE:BYD opened at C$139.63 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 12 month low of C$129.79 and a 12 month high of C$267.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$158.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$182.03.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The company had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. Equities analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.76%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

