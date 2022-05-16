Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Short Interest Up 86.2% in April

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,546,300 shares, a growth of 86.2% from the April 15th total of 4,052,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,543,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Shares of RLFTF stock opened at $0.05 on Monday. Relief Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get Relief Therapeutics alerts:

Relief Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules of natural origin (peptides and proteins) with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity with efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relief Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relief Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.