Short Interest in North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Increases By 87.0%

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the April 15th total of 21,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust stock opened at $16.40 on Monday. North European Oil Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87. The firm has a market cap of $150.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.72.

Get North European Oil Royalty Trust alerts:

North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 90.55% and a return on equity of 4,708.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.27%. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $169,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth $211,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $246,000.

About North European Oil Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North European Oil Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.