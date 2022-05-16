CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CleanTech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAQW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the April 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ CLAQW opened at $0.42 on Monday. CleanTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $0.67.

