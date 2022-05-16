Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Price Target Lowered to C$220.00 at Scotiabank

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$240.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$185.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$235.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boyd Group Services from C$230.00 to C$220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$235.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$202.36.

TSE BYD opened at C$139.63 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$158.77 and a 200-day moving average of C$182.03. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 97.99. Boyd Group Services has a 52 week low of C$129.79 and a 52 week high of C$267.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.65, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$650.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$636.26 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boyd Group Services will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Boyd Group Services’s payout ratio is 31.76%.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

