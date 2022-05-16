The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF) Short Interest Update

The Westaim Co. (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 86.1% from the April 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WEDXF opened at $1.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Westaim has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $283.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92.

Westaim (OTCMKTS:WEDXF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Westaim had a net margin of 1,188.31% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter.

The Westaim Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in direct and indirect investments through acquisitions, joint ventures, secondary investments both direct and indirect, fund of fund investments, and other arrangements. For direct investments, the firm invests in early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature, emerging growth, PIPEs, and buyout transactions.

