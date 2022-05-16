Short Interest in The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN) Expands By 87.5%

The Taiwan Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 5,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in The Taiwan Fund during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 114.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in The Taiwan Fund by 2,374.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWN stock opened at $26.75 on Monday. The Taiwan Fund has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $39.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

The Taiwan Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JF International Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Taiwan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental analysis focusing on such factors as overall growth prospects, competitive position in the respective industry, technology, research, and development, productivity, labor costs, raw material costs and sources, profit margins, return on investment, capital resources, government regulation, and management to create its portfolio.

