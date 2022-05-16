Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX) Short Interest Update

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the April 15th total of 5,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE ADEX opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86. Adit EdTech Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $10.24.

Get Adit EdTech Acquisition alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 625,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,195,000 after buying an additional 508,216 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 569,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after buying an additional 197,743 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 532,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,260,000 after purchasing an additional 108,557 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $4,950,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth about $3,960,000. Institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adit EdTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.