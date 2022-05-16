Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $334.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.

Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Global Cord Blood by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Global Cord Blood by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 177,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Cord Blood by 26.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,591 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Global Cord Blood during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.

