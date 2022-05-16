Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Global Cord Blood stock opened at $2.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $334.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.39. Global Cord Blood has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.31.
Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical research company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Cord Blood had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $49.78 million during the quarter.
Global Cord Blood Company Profile (Get Rating)
Global Cord Blood Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides umbilical cord blood storage and ancillary services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers cord blood testing, processing, and storage services under the direction of subscribers; and tests, processes, and stores donated cord blood, as well as provides matching services.
