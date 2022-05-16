Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ENZ opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $3.14. Enzo Biochem has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $114.47 million, a P/E ratio of 235.24 and a beta of 0.80.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The medical research company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $34.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enzo Biochem during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Enzo Biochem by 66.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,551 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,432 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Enzo Biochem in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. 59.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enzo Biochem (Get Rating)

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics.

