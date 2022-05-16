Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $5.50 on Thursday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 12-month low of $5.34 and a 12-month high of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.97.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock ( NYSE:MBT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 340.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 141.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140,946 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

