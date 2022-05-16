Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG – Get Rating) (TSE:PVG) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.70.

Shares of NYSE:PVG opened at $15.05 on Thursday. Pretium Resources has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -94.06 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.05 and its 200-day moving average is $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

