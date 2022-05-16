Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RIG. Capital One Financial reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Transocean in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Transocean from $3.00 to $3.85 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Transocean from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.21.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.76 on Thursday. Transocean has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $5.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Transocean ( NYSE:RIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Transocean will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Keelan Adamson sold 349,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $1,747,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Transocean by 285.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,536 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Transocean by 154.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,800 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,127 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. As of February 14, 2022, the company had partial ownership interests in and operated a fleet of 37 mobile offshore drilling units, including 27 ultra-deep water and 10 harsh environment floaters.

