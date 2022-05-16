StockNews.com Lowers TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) to Sell

StockNews.com cut shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TAL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. CICC Research cut TAL Education Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded TAL Education Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TAL Education Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.29.

NYSE:TAL opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average is $3.56. TAL Education Group has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $49.06.

TAL Education Group ( NYSE:TAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $541.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 581,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after acquiring an additional 17,005 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 77,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 1st quarter worth $4,685,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of TAL Education Group by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,758,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after acquiring an additional 573,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

About TAL Education Group (Get Rating)

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

