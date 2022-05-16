BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.73. BSQUARE has a twelve month low of $1.19 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The stock has a market cap of $26.38 million, a PE ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $9.08 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BSQUARE by 188.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 179,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,337 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 15,009 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $483,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BSQUARE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 10.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BSQUARE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. It offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and in-vehicle telematics and entertainment devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.