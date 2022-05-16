Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on CALA. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences from $3.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.00.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $0.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.11 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 1.64. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.

Calithera Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CALA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 1,205.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 232,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 214,410 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule compounds for tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company offers INCB001158, an orally bioavailable arginase inhibitor of arginase that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of hematology and oncology.

