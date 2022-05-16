US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of US Ecology (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded US Ecology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised US Ecology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ:ECOL opened at $47.99 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. US Ecology has a 52-week low of $26.26 and a 52-week high of $48.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.81.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that US Ecology will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECOL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,989,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,471 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of US Ecology by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,900 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $45,788,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $43,097,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of US Ecology in the 1st quarter valued at $42,898,000. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About US Ecology

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

