Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €29.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($30.53) price target on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.00 ($28.42) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Warburg Research set a €34.70 ($36.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($24.21) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €32.43 ($34.14).

FRA:EVK opened at €25.02 ($26.34) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €24.94 and a 200-day moving average of €27.07. Evonik Industries has a one year low of €26.78 ($28.19) and a one year high of €32.97 ($34.71).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

