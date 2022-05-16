Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.25.

Shares of KROS stock opened at $43.99 on Thursday. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $68.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.75.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.15). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Keros Therapeutics will post -4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keros Therapeutics news, COO Christopher Rovaldi sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $112,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $222,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,528. 36.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 548.8% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. 74.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

