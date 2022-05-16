IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $1.03 on Thursday. IZEA Worldwide has a one year low of $0.85 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a market cap of $64.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 2.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.37.

IZEA Worldwide ( NASDAQ:IZEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 4.81% and a negative net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts predict that IZEA Worldwide will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in IZEA Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company uses its platform to manage influencer marketing campaigns on behalf of the company's marketers.

