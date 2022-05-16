StockNews.com Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.

MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.27.

Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $195.99.

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.37) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6990.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

