StockNews.com Upgrades Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) to “Sell”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday.
MRTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Mirati Therapeutics from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $171.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.27.
Shares of NASDAQ MRTX opened at $56.84 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.19. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.61. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $51.16 and a 12-month high of $195.99.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,482,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $368,577,000 after acquiring an additional 43,833 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,440,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $608,611,000 after buying an additional 336,737 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,387,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $599,326,000 after buying an additional 201,847 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,492,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,044,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
