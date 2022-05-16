Short Interest in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Expands By 89.5%

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a growth of 89.5% from the April 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:TDF opened at $11.79 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $15.39. Templeton Dragon Fund has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $23.93.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDF. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $190,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Vista Investment Management acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

