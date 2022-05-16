Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Short Interest Up 90.2% in April

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 136,200 shares, a growth of 90.2% from the April 15th total of 71,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ITCB. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Corpbanca from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Itaú Corpbanca in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 24,080 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 48,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itaú Corpbanca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

ITCB opened at $3.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. Itaú Corpbanca has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51.

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $441.36 million for the quarter. Itaú Corpbanca had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 13.62%. Research analysts anticipate that Itaú Corpbanca will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1646 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Corpbanca’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Itaú Corpbanca’s dividend payout ratio is 13.92%.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

