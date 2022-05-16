Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Benchmark Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:BNCHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, an increase of 91.1% from the April 15th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of Benchmark Metals stock opened at $0.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.79 and a 200-day moving average of $0.82. Benchmark Metals has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $1.36.
About Benchmark Metals (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Benchmark Metals (BNCHF)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Receive News & Ratings for Benchmark Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benchmark Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.