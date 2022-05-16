Comparing American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT – Get Rating) and Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) are both unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Light & Wonder, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Light & Wonder 0 0 0 0 N/A

Light & Wonder has a consensus target price of $53.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.85%. Given Light & Wonder’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Light & Wonder is more favorable than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.2% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.2% of Light & Wonder shares are held by institutional investors. 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Light & Wonder shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Light & Wonder’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Virtual Cloud Technologies N/A -1,265.97% -96.92% Light & Wonder 16.02% -8.68% 2.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Virtual Cloud Technologies and Light & Wonder’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Virtual Cloud Technologies $20.05 million 1.56 -$161.39 million N/A N/A Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.34 $371.00 million $4.15 12.42

Light & Wonder has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Summary

Light & Wonder beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. provides IT solutions and managed services. It offers managed IT services to a range of clients, including unified communications-as-a-service, directory and messaging, enterprise networking, cybersecurity, collaboration, data center, integration, storage, backup, virtualization, and converged infrastructure. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Light & Wonder Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scientific Games Corporation, doing business as Light & Wonder Inc., develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Majestic Corporation Limited was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

