Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) vs. MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) Critical Contrast

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB – Get Rating) and MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Randolph Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and MainStreet Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Randolph Bancorp 11.48% 6.43% 0.82% MainStreet Bancshares 31.18% 14.12% 1.33%

Randolph Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Randolph Bancorp and MainStreet Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Randolph Bancorp $56.04 million 2.40 $9.60 million $1.04 24.97 MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.68 $22.17 million $2.63 9.35

MainStreet Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than Randolph Bancorp. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randolph Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Randolph Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Randolph Bancorp pays out 57.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 7.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.5% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Randolph Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Randolph Bancorp and MainStreet Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Randolph Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

Randolph Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.97%. MainStreet Bancshares has a consensus price target of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.69%. Given MainStreet Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MainStreet Bancshares is more favorable than Randolph Bancorp.

Summary

MainStreet Bancshares beats Randolph Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Randolph Bancorp (Get Rating)

Randolph Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. It also offers one- to four-family residential mortgage, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and consumer loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and investment securities. In addition, the company provides remote deposit capture products for business customers to meet their online banking needs; cash management solutions, including ACH origination, wire transfer, positive pay, and account reconciliation; and digital banking services. It operates five branch offices in Massachusetts; six loan production offices; and lending centers located in Massachusetts and Southern New Hampshire. The company was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

About MainStreet Bancshares (Get Rating)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. As of March 18, 2022, it operated six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as 55,000 automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Randolph Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Randolph Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.