UBS Group Reiterates €7.25 Price Target for Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA)

UBS Group set a €7.25 ($7.63) price target on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.00) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.00 ($6.32) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €8.00 ($8.42) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($8.74) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €4.53 ($4.77) price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.03 ($7.40).

Shares of LHA opened at €6.90 ($7.26) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.69, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of €6.74. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.51) and a 52-week high of €11.25 ($11.84). The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

