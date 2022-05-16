Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€8.70” Price Target for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.16) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PSM. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.32) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.05) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media stock opened at €9.67 ($10.18) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €11.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €12.95. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12-month low of €9.30 ($9.79) and a 12-month high of €19.00 ($20.00).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

