Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €17.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.16) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €22.00 ($23.16) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.60 ($14.32) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

PSM stock opened at €9.67 ($10.18) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of €11.23 and a 200-day moving average of €12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a one year low of €9.30 ($9.79) and a one year high of €19.00 ($20.00).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

