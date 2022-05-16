Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

POW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. CIBC decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays decreased their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.69.

TSE POW opened at C$34.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.41 billion and a PE ratio of 8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.67, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a current ratio of 19.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$38.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.41. Power Co. of Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$33.03 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.53.

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The financial services provider reported C$0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$19.48 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.4200002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.13%.

Power Co. of Canada Company Profile

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

