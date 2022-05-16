RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Price Target Lowered to C$26.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on REI.UN. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust to a hold rating and set a C$26.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.50 to C$27.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$26.06.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$21.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$20.65 and a 52-week high of C$26.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$23.45. The stock has a market cap of C$6.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.65.

In other RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total value of C$163,342.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,905 shares in the company, valued at C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

