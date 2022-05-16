Berenberg Bank Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) a €12.40 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €12.40 ($13.05) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €20.00 ($21.05) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €8.70 ($9.16) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €17.00 ($17.89) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €12.00 ($12.63) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.10 ($13.79) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PSM stock opened at €9.67 ($10.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion and a PE ratio of 4.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €11.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of €12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.07. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of €9.30 ($9.79) and a 52-week high of €19.00 ($20.00).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

