Barclays Analysts Give Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) a €55.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €55.00 ($57.89) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €90.00 ($94.74) price objective on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €80.00 ($84.21) price target on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €78.00 ($82.11) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €85.00 ($89.47) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.10 ($65.37) target price on Ströer SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €79.65 ($83.84).

ETR SAX opened at €52.85 ($55.63) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €60.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is €66.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.03, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ströer SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €49.26 ($51.85) and a fifty-two week high of €76.05 ($80.05).

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home media and online advertising solutions in Germany and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Out-of-Home (OOH) Media, Digital & Dialog Media, and Data As A Service (DaaS) & E-Commerce. It offers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram shelters, and on public transport; and digital advertising installations.

