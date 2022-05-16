Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €170.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €187.00 ($196.84) price target on Sixt in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Sixt in a report on Monday, March 7th. Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €168.81 ($177.70).

Shares of SIX2 stock opened at €119.60 ($125.89) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €126.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of €142.86. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($179.26). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

