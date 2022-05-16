Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Sixt (ETR:SIX2) a €176.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €176.00 ($185.26) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2 – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Sixt in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Sixt in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €160.00 ($168.42) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on Sixt in a report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €148.70 ($156.53) target price on Sixt in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €168.81 ($177.70).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €119.60 ($125.89) on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €126.72 and its 200 day moving average is €142.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93. Sixt has a 12-month low of €103.70 ($109.16) and a 12-month high of €170.30 ($179.26). The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.26.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in the rental of various utility vehicles; and provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. As of December 31, 2021, its corporate and franchise station network comprised approximately 900 stations.

