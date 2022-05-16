Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts Give Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) a €43.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €43.00 ($45.26) price objective on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($36.84) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €30.00 ($31.58) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($47.37) price target on shares of Salzgitter in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salzgitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €39.71 ($41.80).

ETR:SZG opened at €34.04 ($35.83) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €40.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is €34.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Salzgitter has a one year low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a one year high of €48.76 ($51.33). The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.14.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

