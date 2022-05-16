Varta (ETR:VAR1) PT Set at €95.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($100.00) price objective on Varta (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VAR1. Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($115.79) target price on Varta in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €105.00 ($110.53) price objective on Varta in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a €74.00 ($77.89) price objective on Varta in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

VAR1 stock opened at €77.00 ($81.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. Varta has a twelve month low of €78.10 ($82.21) and a twelve month high of €165.90 ($174.63). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €88.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €100.91.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

