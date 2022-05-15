BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Sells 270,292 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lessened its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 69.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,447 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 270,292 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 93,935 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 456.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,387,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $96,934,000 after purchasing an additional 510,198 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $48.01.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.26%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on TPR. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

