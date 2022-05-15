Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $26.34 Million Holdings in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 340,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,988 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $26,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 20,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 124.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 146,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after purchasing an additional 81,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 5,447,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $303,970,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,468,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $360,925,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO opened at $52.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.07. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.12 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $97.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of XPO Logistics from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.86.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

