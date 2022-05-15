California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.80 Million Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of National Retail Properties worth $18,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.90.

NYSE:NNN opened at $43.48 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is presently 126.95%.

National Retail Properties Profile (Get Rating)

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.