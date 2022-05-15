California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 97,708 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,153,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,708 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $18,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in First Horizon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 79.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FHN opened at $21.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.95 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 30.72%. The company had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

In other First Horizon news, EVP Terry Lawson Akins sold 39,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $907,816.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 134,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,491.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.63.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

