California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.92 Million Stock Position in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,013 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.16% of Avis Budget Group worth $18,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,245,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $145,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 33.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 608,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,889,000 after purchasing an additional 153,906 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 72.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 447,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,091,000 after purchasing an additional 188,328 shares in the last quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 76.2% during the third quarter. Calixto Global Investors LP now owns 178,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after purchasing an additional 77,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 238.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 172,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,047,000 after acquiring an additional 121,267 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAR shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays raised Avis Budget Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Avis Budget Group from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $193.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.83.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CAR opened at $205.13 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $260.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $232.42. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.87 and a 52-week high of $545.11. The company has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.02.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $9.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $6.54. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 635.44% and a net margin of 19.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) EPS. Analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 32.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

