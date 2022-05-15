BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Increases Stock Holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) by 92.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,432 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 0.09% of SeaWorld Entertainment worth $4,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000.

In related news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sharon P. Nadeau sold 413 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total transaction of $26,828.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,800 shares of company stock worth $1,957,859 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

SEAS opened at $56.90 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $76.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 2.13.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 18.25% and a negative return on equity of 690.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

SEAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. B. Riley increased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.90.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

