Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 124,380 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 11,891.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,991 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 11,891 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Mandel sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $39,804.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,231 shares of company stock valued at $366,203 over the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SABR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Sabre from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $7.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.82. Sabre Co. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $15.10.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $584.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.43 million. Sabre’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sabre Co. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

