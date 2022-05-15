Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 560,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 88,650 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.64% of Overseas Shipholding Group worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 107.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 303,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $643,199.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 1,290,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,830 over the last quarter. 5.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:OSG opened at $2.06 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a one year low of $1.64 and a one year high of $3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $180.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.97.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $104.00 million during the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 7.19%.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned or operated a fleet of 24 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.7 million deadweight tons.

