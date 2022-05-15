California Public Employees Retirement System Has $18.40 Million Stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Lithia Motors worth $18,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Lithia Motors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 113,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors in the third quarter valued at about $1,319,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.8% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 21,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 27.3% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lithia Motors news, EVP Chris Holzshu sold 2,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.96, for a total value of $871,309.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP George N. Hines sold 1,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.09, for a total value of $624,423.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,872 shares of company stock worth $1,575,991 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $299.28 on Friday. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $272.20 and a 52-week high of $387.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $304.53.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.09 by $1.87. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.89 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s revenue was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 43.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.33%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $303.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lithia Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.43.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

