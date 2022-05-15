Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,177 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NYT. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 800.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of New York Times in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.89. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $56.19.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. New York Times’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

New York Times declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total transaction of $427,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

