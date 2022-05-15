American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 308,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of American Campus Communities worth $17,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC raised its stake in American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 8,173 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 219.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,689,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,953,000 after buying an additional 1,161,143 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACC opened at $64.75 on Friday. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $45.75 and a one year high of $65.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.88 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

American Campus Communities ( NYSE:ACC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.43). American Campus Communities had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.00%. The company had revenue of $273.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.47 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler cut American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $65.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Argus cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded American Campus Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.42.

In other news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,274,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,842,885.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total value of $1,292,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 346,565 shares in the company, valued at $22,401,961.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

