California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,938 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of New York Times worth $17,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NYT. Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in New York Times by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,136,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,873,000 after buying an additional 1,521,000 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in New York Times by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,523,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,003 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,574,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in New York Times by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 872,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,018,000 after purchasing an additional 616,180 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Times from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.24. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $31.68 and a 52-week high of $56.19. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.89.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. New York Times had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $537.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 10,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $427,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane Brayton sold 9,999 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $414,358.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

